PORTLAND, Maine — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced late last week that the House will proceed with articles of impeachment against President Trump. The House Intelligence Committee report accuses Trump of misconduct and obstruction.



NEWS CENTER Maine political analyst, Republican Phil Harriman, says he agrees that this case should go to trial in the Senate so more facts and testimony can be presented.



Harriman says "I think the House, while they are passionate about claiming he bribed or corrupted or traded for political benefit, they've politicized this so much that I don't think the public has seen the distinction yet."



Democrat John Richardson says bipartisanship is the missing ingredient so far, but he adds "I think you're going to see a bipartisan end result when it goes to the Senate."



Kate Snyder has been sworn in as the first woman elected Mayor of Portland. Her election come, son, the heels of Janet Mills becoming Maine's first woman governor, and a record number of women elected to the Maine Legislature in 2018.



Richardson thinks this trend is beneficial because he feels a woman often govern differently than men. "I think the mood of the country is for less contention and more collaboration," Richardson says, "and I think that does favor women generally speaking."



Harriman says this new generation of women finding political success is "great for our politics all the way around."

Speaking of women in politics, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) is the 12th most senior member of the U.S. Senate, something that her supporters feel is a strong argument for her re-election.

Harriman points out that Washington "runs on seniority. And your ability to be influential, to be the first in line to divvy up the dollars, so to speak, absolutely is affected by seniority."



But Richardson says if Collins were to be defeated next year, Maine would still have clout, with Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), and a Democrat who just might be a crucial vote in a Democratically controlled Senate.

In Maine's second congressional district, there is now a fourth candidate in the Republican primary. John Hiatt is the Penobscot County treasurer. He stands out in the crowd as someone who is skeptical of his party's embrace of President Trump. The other three Republicans all express strong support for the president.

While the second district gave Trump one electoral vote in 2016, John Richardson feels there could be an opening for Hiatt among Republicans who are unhappy with Trump.



Phil Harriman agrees that it is possible that "the three who are devout Trump supporters could split the vote and give (Hiatt) a path to the primary election."



Political Brew airs Sundays on The Morning Report.