PORTLAND, Maine — On a special edition of Political Brew, analysts Phil Harriman and John Richardson share their opinions on the biggest national and state political topics of the week.

In our first discussion, it’s all about President Trump’s comments about “The Squad”, the four progressive Democratic women members of Congress targeted by President Trump, saying they are should “ go back where they came from.

The second hot topic is Gov. Janet Mills’ decision to make emergency changes in Maine welfare laws to allow asylum seekers to receive General Assistance support From municipalities, which the state would reimburse.

Along the way, Phil and John will share their “winners and losers” of the week, and reflect on other happenings in Maine politics.