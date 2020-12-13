Political Brew: Election challenges, hazard pay, Maine's biggest cash crop & investigating Hunter Biden

President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter confirmed this week that the Justice Department is investigating his finances over business dealings with China.

MAINE, USA — It's over, cue the fat lady at the opera. That's how Ethan Strimling characterizes President Trump's efforts to overturn the election results, now that the U.S. Supreme Court has refused to take up a suit by the state of Texas to toss the results in four battleground states.



On Monday, the Electoral College votes will officially be cast in the presidential election.

At the State House In Augusta, Maine's electors will cast three votes for Joe Biden and one for Donald Trump.



"This baby is over. It's done," says Strimling.



He believes the efforts by Trump and his allies have been damaging to democracy.



"The Supreme Court thoroughly through this out. Thank goodness it's over, Joe Biden won. Hopefully now the Republican party will embrace these results."



Phil Harriman agrees that the results are not going to change, and Trump will have to accept that.



But he says the court "didn't opine on whether or not Texas' reason for filing the suit was legitimate. So the political side of this will carry-on."



Last month voters in Portland gave strong approval to a referendum calling for workers to get "hazard pay" during an emergency such as this pandemic. Some businesses are already paying it, others are not.

Strimling says the city council made a terrible mistake with its interpretation of the regulations.



And he says "It's a dangerous game for those businesses that are not paying hazard pay. They could very well have to pay a lot of back pay."



Harriman agrees it is a mess caused by city government. He adds "I don't think we've seen the end of the repercussions that family businesses are going to experience with this referendum that pushed wages up much higher than the market."



