MAINE, USA — The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is still unfolding. But with unemployment in Maine at nearly 11%, and with the state taking in only about half of the revenues it had projected for April, it is clear that Maine is facing some big economic pain.



Our NEWS CENTER Maine political analysts say lawmakers and the Mills administration need to take action as quickly as possible.



According to Democratic analyst and former Speaker of the House John Richardson, "It's time for the legislature to seriously think about coming back into session."



Richardson says "they're going to have to come in and do the people's business and figure out a way to make cuts that are the least hurtful to the average Mainer."



Former Republican state senator Phil Harriman agrees state leaders can't wait, saying this "should have been one of the priorities the governor focused on a month ago."



Harriman says legislative leaders and the governor need to "sit down and make hard decisions about where to curtail or eliminate spending."



Maine and other states are waiting for more financial relief from the federal government. Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) is angry with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for not even scheduling negotiations.



King told NEWS CENTER Maine "we've been here three weeks, we've had 20 votes, not a single one has had anything to do with Covid."



Harriman says Sen. King has a point and is right to be frustrated about the lack of action, and adds "There's nothing but good things that can come out of hearings and discussions on how and what is the most effective way to assist cities and the states in general."



Richardson says McConnell is "waiting for orders from President Trump."



And Richardson says "All of a sudden Mitch McConnell is suggesting he's a fiscal conservative. He wasn't one when he was bailing out businesses and millionaires and billionaires with tax breaks. He now needs to step up and do it for the American people."



A Survey Monkey poll published the past week by the Washington Post shows that 49 of the nation's governors have higher approval ratings for their handling of the pandemic than President Trump does. The survey puts Trump at 43%, with Maine Gov. Janet Mills at 66%.



Our analysts aren't surprised by these numbers.



Phil Harriman thinks the president "over-exposed himself and became too impulsive and his thoughts and comments."



He says governors are closer to the people and have been "very effective in communicating what they're doing and why."



John Richardson believes Americans want to rally around their leader in a time of crisis, and did so for awhile.



But he says "when they saw that he was indecisive and was not assisting the states, that he was working against his own experts, they began to have doubts in his ability to lead."



By contrast, Richardson says the governors are popular because " they were decisive, they took action."



Political Brew airs Sundays on The Morning Report.

