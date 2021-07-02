Political Brew: COVID relief, Androscoggin County Commissioners debate masks, and should Maine change state flag?

Our Political Brew analysts this week are Ken Altshuler, formerly of the WGAN Morning Show and Ray Richardson of WLOB Radio.

- Vice President Kamala Harris was the tiebreaking vote of 51-50 on the measure after the all-night Senate session.

- Is the process good or bad?

- Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins and West Virginia Democratic. Sen Joe Manchin had two amendments passed in that process, one for rural hospitals, the other to put an income cap on stimulus payments. How critical are they to the process going forward?

-How big a role is Maine Independent Sen. Angus King playing in this?

- 11 Republicans joined Democrats in removing Greene, who has been criticized for past racist comments and embracing conspiracy theories.



- Will Democrats be able to make her the face of the GOP in Congress?

- Are Democrats just looking to silence GOP?

- The day after commissioners in Androscoggin County met to consider a resolution against wearing masks in public; the county sheriff said he and his staff will not attend future meetings in person due to the risk of contracting COVID-19.

- More than 6 months after Black Lives Matter protests rocked the country. The Maine Legislature is being asked to take a step to help reduce racial inequality.

- Are Maine people ready to change our state flag? The Legislature is once again being asked to do just that.