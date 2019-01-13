MAINE, USA — NEWS CENTER Maine political analysts Phil Harriman and John Richardson think the Public Utilities Commission has made the right call in ordering a full investigation into billing and metering by Central Maine Power.

Harriman, a former Republican state senator, says between the ongoing customer complaints and the efforts to get approval for a controversial transmission line through the Maine wilderness, CMP has "two hot potatoes in their hands, and they got to come to the table as quickly as possible."

Former Speaker of the House, Democrat John Richardson, says it's clear that a recent audit did not answer all questions. "It's a lack of transparency... No one believes the report that it was just an increase in the rates at the same time that we didn't have enough call people to satisfy customer service. It just hasn't passed the straight face test."

Gov. Janet Mills (D-Maine) was presented with the first bad economic news of her administration this week, when Barclay Card announced it will close its call center in Wilton, eliminating some 220 jobs. Mills has begun mobilizing state resources to help those workers.

Richardson was Economic Development Commissioner when that company came to Franklin County. While this is a setback, he says "There was a call center before that, it went dormant for a while, and then Barclay's came in, and I expect that there will be another kind of call center coming in because they have the best employees up there."

Harriman feels this closure illustrates a delicate balance in Maine's economy.

He believes "if this were happening say in Portland, it probably wouldn't be the story that it is in Wilton. That's why Governor Mills' biggest challenge is sustaining the workforce that we have in place here and bringing in more opportunities."

One of Gov. Mills' cabinet nominations has upset gun rights advocates. Former Portland Police Chief Mike Sauschuck, who supported universal background checks and opposed so-called "constitutional carry" rules, has been tapped to head the Department of Public Safety.

Harriman says Mills "will use the power of the office to find ways to move the needle in the direction of more gun safety, whether it's overt or indirect."

But Richardson points out that the Public Safety Commissioner does not make policy. He says "The fact is you work for the governor, you don't speak for yourself. If he has different opinions than the governor has, it takes a backseat to what the governor wants."

Richardson doesn't think opponents will get much traction with this.

Our analysts also tackled the partial federal government shutdown. Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) spoke on the Senate floor Friday and said federal employees "are being used as pawns... in a policy debate that has nothing to do with them." And King said "You don't negotiate with hostage takers."

Phil Harriman says Sen. King "could be saying the exact same thing about Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. I think the failure we have in our country today is Congress does not want to do it's job because it doesn't want to be on the record taking difficult votes that would jeopardize their reelection."

John Richardson says President Trump hasn't been acting very presidential. he says Trump "could have let government reopen. This is not the last time a budget or some bill will come before the president where he will have some leverage."

Political Brew airs Sundays on The Morning Report