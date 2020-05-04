MAINE, USA — Gov. Janet Mills has issued at least 18 executive orders in the last three weeks, everything from stay-at-home orders to licensing health care workers who have retired or come from another state.



NEWS CENTER Maine Democratic political analyst John Richardson says this is proof that government works, and can "respond quickly when necessary and that the governor has that power when needed to make a quick change in statutes or the way in which we do business."



Republican analyst Phil Harriman says, "We have seen at the federal and state level just an astonishing speed upon which regulations are either pushed aside or taken down. I think that's a good thing for our country."



But when it comes to those seeking office right now, the coronavirus pandemic has created new challenges.

Richardson believes that with the internet and social media, "I don't think we're gonna have a problem with raising money. If you are a viable candidate, money will flow to you."

But Harriman says people running for the legislature or municipal offices may have a tougher time raising money for their campaigns "unless they've already build a network of supporters that they can communicate with online."



A bigger obstacle faces those unenrolled candidates who need to collect signatures by June first to get on the November ballot.



As John Richardson observes, "Often times you have fairs, big events of people go to, and those things aren't happening."



Phil Harriman wonders whether the Secretary of State needs to step in to see "if he can to help people identify ways in which they can get signatures without violating the law."



Our political analysts also talk about whether this is the right time for Congress to push for a huge infrastructure package, and what Joe Biden should do about attracting hardcore Bernie Sanders supporters, some of who were openly hostile to the Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.



