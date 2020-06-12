Political Brew: Back to work in Augusta, and the quest for pandemic relief

Ray Richardson of WLOB Radio and attorney Ken Altshuler, longtime co-host of the WGAN Morning Show join us this week on Political Brew.

MAINE, USA — The new legislature has been sworn in for a session that is being shaped by the pandemic. Lawmakers took care of organizing chores this week, meeting at Augusta Civic Center instead of the State House.



Ken Altshuler, longtime co-host of the WGAN Morning Show, thinks they ought to hit the ground running instead of following tradition and coming back to work in January.



He says with the twin crises of COVID-19 and the economy, "it would be a great symbol for the legislature to say we're not going to wait until January. We're going to get to work right now."



Ray Richardson of WLOB Radio says it's fine if lawmakers hold off until the new year arrives, as long as they are ready to actually work, as opposed to previous sessions where "they would show up to work, and then they would sit and wait, and wait, and wait."



Richardson adds that newly elected Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau has an opportunity "to set a new tone that we're ready to work and we're not going to waste people's time."

.@RyanFecteau was elected as Speaker of the House earlier today by the members of the 130th Legislature!! pic.twitter.com/GorbnZ4Dbp — Maine House Dems (@MaineHouseDems) December 2, 2020

Lawmakers did take care of some business on day one by electing constitutional officers, including a new Secretary of State, to succeed Matt Dunlap who is term-limited: State Sen. Shenna Bellows. Bellows is a former director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine.

Altshuler is pleased with the choice, saying, "I like her priorities and I like the fact that she's the first woman in that office."

"I don't agree with Shenna on public policy," Richardson says. "But I think Shenna is an honest person. And when you have an honest person, even when you disagree with them, you can find some common ground."



The nation's economic recovery is losing steam, and Mainers are looking to Washington for help. Senators Collins and King helped craft a $908 billion proposal for pandemic relief.

"I'm not a big fan of just throwing money at problems," says Altshuler. "I think we have to really target industries such as the hospitality industry in Maine, and focus on those businesses that really took it on the chin."

Richardson says Americans will be upset when they realize that this proposal does not include any direct payments to people who are working, but struggling.

"I think the American people are going to feel like once again, they are out there doing their part and the government doesn't care about them."