Political Brew: 2020 in review

MAINE, USA — 2020 is mercifully drawing to a close, and it has been an astonishing year in so many ways. We gathered remotely with our entire Political Brew team of analysts.

Former Republican State Senator Phil Harriman, former candidate for governor and U.S. Senate Betsy Sweet, Ray Richardson from WLOB Radio, longtime WGAN Radio Morning Show co-host Ken Altshuler, and former Democratic Senator and Mayor of Portland Ethan Strimling. All five of our Political Brew analysts come together to talk about the most important, most memorable political stories in Maine and across the country this year.



Ethan Strimling singles out actions taken in Maine's largest city.

"Here in the city of Portland," Strimling says, "we passed four referendums that really transform our economy in a lot of ways and understand the widening gap between rich and poor."



Ray Richardson says, "In the state of Maine it was Susan Collins."

Collins won a historic fifth term in the United States Senate, after public polls overwhelmingly showed Democrat Sara Gideon ahead.



For Ken Altshuler, the biggest story of the year was Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

"We have the first woman who is nominated for vice president, not out of desperation, but out of being a viable part of a presidential ticket. She has a father from Jamaica, a mother from India, talk about shattering the glass ceiling."



Betsy Sweet thinks the biggest political story was all about the money.

"It's what I call the 'green wave.' We spent in this country $14 billion in this election, during a pandemic when people don't have jobs, when they can't pay their rent or their mortgage," says Sweet. "Something has got to change."



Phil Harriman believes the big story stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic.