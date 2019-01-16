OAKLAND, Maine — Former Congressman Bruce Poliquin says he hasn’t decided yet whether to run for office again in 2020.

After four years in Congress, Poliquin lost that controversial ranked choice voting election to Democrat Jared Golden in November. He told NEWS CENTER Maine on Tuesday he isn’t in a hurry to decide what to do next, and that it could be politics, or could be back to private business. Poliquin said that for the time being, he is focused on overseeing the care of his elderly parents and tending to some business and real estate interests.

But the former Congressman is thinking about issues in Washington, including the government shutdown.

“I think people need to compromise and get together,” Poliquin said. “That means leadership and rank and file Republicans and Democrats.”

Not surprisingly, the Republican pointed blame at Democrats.

“But I’ll tell you what’s not good, is when Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer come out of the box day one and say no money for the wall or any barrier. That’s not the way to negotiate. They come out and say not a dollar. I say get a room, lock the door - no air conditioning, no heat. No one gets out until we have a solution.”

Poliquin also spoke for the first time since dropping his federal lawsuit against ranked choice voting. He said it was his legal team who persuaded him the case was not likely to succeed in reaching the Supreme Court, which was what Poliquin had wanted.

“And we took it as far as humanly possible,” he said.

Asked if that was a bitter pill to take, Poliquin was upbeat.

“No, I’ve got plenty of things to do in my life. Its been a great four years in Congress, we helped the people of Maine, had tremendous wins for Maine.“

Poliquin said he will continue to evaluate his options, whether to plan another run for office or seek another opportunity. He has recently become very visible with the Maine GOP, and said he has “eight or nine” appearances scheduled in February for GOP Lincoln’s birthday.