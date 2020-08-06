WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — House Democrats in the House and Senate, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats, unveiled sweeping legislation that would overhaul policing the U.S. The "Justice in Policing Act of 2020" would ban police choke holds, create a national database of excessive-force incidents, and prohibit certain no-knock warrants.

The bill comes as the protests in the wake of George Floyd's death continue across the country and across the world. The proposed legislation would ban choke holds, including the kind police used against Floyd, killing him.

According to NBC News, the legislation has more than 200 Democratic co-sponsors in the House and Senate—Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine is one of them.

“While policing happens at the local level, Congress must take the lead in enacting overdue law enforcement reforms to bring about structural change across the nation,” Pingree said in a statement.

“Unchecked racial bias and the well-documented use of force against Black Americans is a scourge on our country, and the lack of accountability from police departments is both outrageous and unacceptable," Pingree continued. "The Justice in Policing Act of 2020 would ban police from using the chokeholds and carotid holds which killed George Floyd, Eric Garner, and too many others whose stories we do not know. The bill would address the injustice of qualified immunity, which has allowed the police to evade consequences for the murder of Breonna Taylor and countless others. If lawmakers can decry racial injustice on social media and say ‘Black Lives Matter,’ they must join us in supporting this historic bill to protect the lives of Black Americans from police brutality.”

Before introducing the bill on Monday, senior Democrats kneeled in the Capitol, held a moment of silence, and read the names of George Floyd and others killed during police interactions. According to The Associated Press, they knelt for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time Floyd was pinned under a white officer's knee before he died.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., center, and other members of Congress, kneel and observe a moment of silence at the Capitol's Emancipation Hall, Monday, June 8, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, reading the names of George Floyd and others killed during police interactions. Democrats proposed a sweeping overhaul of police oversight and procedures Monday, an ambitious legislative response to the mass protests denouncing the deaths of black Americans at the hands of law enforcement. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

"The martyrdom of George Floyd gave the American experience a moment of national anguish as we grieve for the black Americans killed by police brutality today," Pelosi said at a news conference Monday. "This moment of national anguish is being transformed into a movement of national action as Americans from across the country peacefully protest to demand an end to injustice."

Pelosi says the House will hold hearings and vote on the bill in the comings weeks. NBC News reports Democratic leaders "expressed confidence" that the bill would pass in the House, and that Pelosi hopes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) would "swiftly" take it up.

A summary of what the proposed bill would do:

Hold police accountable in courts by:

Amending the mens rea (intent) requirement in 18 U.S.C. Section 242, the federal criminal statute to prosecute police misconduct, from “willfulness” to a “recklessness” standard;

Reforming qualified immunity so that individuals are not entirely barred from recovering damages when police violate their constitutional rights;

Improving the use of pattern and practice investigations at the federal level by granting the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division subpoena power and incentivizing state attorneys general to conduct pattern and practice investigations;

Incentivizing states to create independent investigative structures for police involved deaths through grants; and

Creating best practices recommendations based on the Obama 21st Century Policing Task force.

Improve transparency into policing by collecting better and more accurate data of police misconduct and use-of-force by:

Creating a National Police Misconduct Registry to prevent problem-officers from changing jurisdictions to avoid accountability; and

Mandating state and local law enforcement agencies report use of force data, disaggregated by race, sex, disability, religion, age.

Improve police training and practices by:

Ending racial and religious profiling;

Mandating training on racial bias and the duty to intervene;

Banning no-knock warrants in drug cases;

Banning chokeholds and carotid holds;

Changing the standard to evaluate whether law enforcement use of force was justified from whether the force was reasonable to whether the force was necessary;

Limiting the transfer of military-grade equipment to state and local law enforcement;

Requiring federal uniformed police officers to wear body cameras; and

Requiring state and local law enforcement to use existing federal funds to ensure the use of police body cameras.

Make lynching a federal crime by:

Making it a federal crime to conspire to violate existing federal hate crimes laws.

It's unclear who else from the Maine Delegation supports the bill, or if Pingree is the only co-sponsor from Maine.

Rep. Jared Golden, Sen. Angus King, and Sen. Susan Collins did not immediately respond to NEWS CENTER Maine's request for comment.

Read the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 bill here:

