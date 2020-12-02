NASHUA, N.H. — Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg will hold a Primary Watch Party as the results of the Democratic Primary in New Hampshire come in on Tuesday, February 11.

Across the nation, all eyes will be on those election results in New Hampshire as this is the first primary of the 2020 election season.

The event opens doors to the public at 7 p.m.

Mayor Pete is expected to watch the results come in alongside his supporters.

