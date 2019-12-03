ORONO, Maine — Democrat Joe Perry defeated Republican Thomas White in Tuesday's special election, according to Orono and Bangor clerks.

The State House seat on the ballot was District 124, which includes parts of Orono and parts of Bangor. The legislative seat opened up after Rep. Aaron Frey was appointed Attorney General by Gov. Janet Mills.

Perry, a Bangor business owner and a former state lawmaker, said he was very happy about the win and is ready to go to work.

"I am thankful for everyone who voted in this special election. I’m excited to get back to work for my neighbors," said Perry. "Our new governor Janet Mills is committed to helping people, and I am looking forward to working with her and helping people in our community and state again."

Perry is a former Democratic member of the Maine State Senate. He served in the State Senate from 2004 to 2010 and served in the Maine House from 1996 to 2004. He was also a member of the Bangor city council from 2015 to 2018.

The results in Bangor were Perry, 539 and White, 317.

In Orono, the results were Perry, 180 and White, 73.

Bangor City Clerk Lisa Goodwin said the voter turnout was about 10 percent.