Penobscot County will have a public safety communications upgrade vote on the ballot

In next week's primary, voters will decide if the Penobscot Regional Communications Center will get a new system to replace the current 25-year-old one

BANGOR, Maine — We are one week away from the July 14 primary, and voters in Penobscot Country will have an extra question on the ballots.

Question 3: Do you favor a $6 million bond issue to upgrade the Penobscot Regional Communications Center's public safety communications system and local subsystems in order to fund an upgraded communications infrastructure for emergency medical services, fire, and rescue services and law enforcement through the region?

This ballot question has been in the works for 16 years. In 2004, the Penobscot Country Commissioners hired an independent consultant to do a review of the communications system.

During the review, it was found that the system had poor coverage, interference, unreliable paging, and occasional loss of communication.

On Tuesday, the Communications Center and members of local police and fire departments held a press conference to urge voters to vote for the new system.

“We’re using a system that is so old that it doesn’t fit our needs which our ultimately your needs when you have an emergency," Director Chris Lavoie said.

Corinth Fire Chief Scott Bragdon added that every person in the room can think of a time when the communications system failed them. He said when he drives around neighboring towns he is forced to constantly switch channels just to communicate with dispatch.

Chief Scott Wilcox of the Old Town Police Department said the system can cause delays for his officers to respond to emergency calls.

“Any delay on our end can cost a life on your end," Wilcox said.

Chief Mark Leonard of the Veazie Police Department said the system not only affects the public, but also his men.

"Frankly, if any of these first responders are in life-threatening situations, they may not be able to communicate with the dispatch center and call for help," Leonard added.