HERMON, Maine — Vice President Mike Pence will host a Make America Great Again! rally in Hermon, Maine on Monday, October 19 at 11:30 a.m.

The event will be at Dysarts Service with doors opening at 9:30 a.m. and closing at 11:00 a.m.