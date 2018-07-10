Passion vs. Principle: Sen. Collins stands firm after controversial, historic vote sparks outrage

Following weeks of pressure and national debate, Sen. Susan Collins cast her final vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme court as protests raged iin the streets Saturday afternoon.
The Senate voted 50-48. Collins' key vote made the moment historic for not just the county, but for Maine as well.
King 'Disappointed'
Sen. King, who voted against Kavanaugh's confirmation spoke to NEWS CENTER Maine ahead of Saturday's vote.
He would not say if he was 'disappointed' in Sen. Collins decision, and instead said he was simply 'disappointed' that Kavanaugh would be confirmed.
King insisted it would be bad for Maine and the country. Read More
The Fight Continues
Despite Kavanaugh's confirmation, activists refused defeat, saying they vow to continue their fight through the midterm elections in November.
Both sides agreed that Kavanaugh's confirmation revealed the deep division in our county. The question: What's next? Read More
'I will not be intimidated'
In an exclusive interview with NEWS CENTER Maine just moments after her historic vote, Sen. Collins said it was the most difficult decision in her 22 years in Washington.
RELATED: SNL' pokes fun Senator Susan Collins' Kavanaugh vote
She said she believed Kavanaugh's accuser Dr. Ford was sexually assaulted, but claimed their was not enough evidence to prove Kavanaugh was the assailant.
With millions pouring into a national campaign to unseat her in 202, Collins insisted she 'will not be intimidated.' Read More
© NEWS CENTER Maine