Passion vs. Principle: Sen. Collins stands firm after controversial, historic vote sparks outrage

Dozens of Mainers headed to Washington, DC to protest Judge Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court and to urge Senators Collins and King to vote 'no.'

The activists were determined to influence Collins' down-to-the-wire decision, saying she needed to listen to Maine people.

Fueled by Pain

Many of them sexual assault survivors, the protestors who descended on Washington were confident they could make a difference.

The intensity of their mission drove them to swarm Collins' Senate Office and even her Washington townhouse. Their fear: Collins would not hear them.