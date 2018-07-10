WATCH LIVE
Passion vs. Principle: Sen. Collins stands firm after controversial, historic vote sparks outrage
Author: Zach Blanchard, Samantha York
Published: 10:13 AM EDT October 7, 2018
Updated: 12:26 PM EDT October 7, 2018
CHAPTER 1
Mainers on a Mission
CHAPTER 2
Collins' Controversial Announcement
CHAPTER 3
An Historic Vote

Passion vs. Principle: Sen. Collins stands firm after controversial, historic vote sparks outrage

Chapter 1

Mainers on a Mission

Dozens of Mainers headed to Washington, DC to protest Judge Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court and to urge Senators Collins and King to vote 'no.'

The activists were determined to influence Collins' down-to-the-wire decision, saying she needed to listen to Maine people. Read More

Mainers on a Mission: Kavanaugh's controversial confirmation
Fueled by Pain

Many of them sexual assault survivors, the protestors who descended on Washington were confident they could make a difference.

The intensity of their mission drove them to swarm Collins' Senate Office and even her Washington townhouse. Their fear: Collins would not hear them.

Chapter 2

Collins' Controversial Announcement

With millions of eyes on her across the country, Sen. Collins took to the Senate Floor Saturday afternoon to announce she would support Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court.

The Republican Senator said she spent hours poring through 'thorough' FBI reports, and weigh all the factors. Read More

Principle Over Passion

Sen. Collins stood firm in her decision, saying "It is when passions are most inflamed that fairness is most in jeopardy.” Read More

RELATED: Maine, nation react to Collins' decision to vote 'yes' on Kavanaugh

Somber Outrage

Hundreds of protestors gathered in Washington, including dozens of Mainers, were 'shocked' by Collins' decision.

A silent wave swept over the Capitol as demonstrators hugged, cried and processed what they felt was a devastating outcome. Read More

Chapter 3

An Historic Vote

Following weeks of pressure and national debate, Sen. Susan Collins cast her final vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme court as protests raged iin the streets Saturday afternoon.

The Senate voted 50-48. Collins' key vote made the moment historic for not just the county, but for Maine as well.

King 'Disappointed'

Sen. King, who voted against Kavanaugh's confirmation spoke to NEWS CENTER Maine ahead of Saturday's vote.

He would not say if he was 'disappointed' in Sen. Collins decision, and instead said he was simply 'disappointed' that Kavanaugh would be confirmed.

King insisted it would be bad for Maine and the country. Read More

The Fight Continues

Despite Kavanaugh's confirmation, activists refused defeat, saying they vow to continue their fight through the midterm elections in November.

Both sides agreed that Kavanaugh's confirmation revealed the deep division in our county. The question: What's next? Read More

'I will not be intimidated'

In an exclusive interview with NEWS CENTER Maine just moments after her historic vote, Sen. Collins said it was the most difficult decision in her 22 years in Washington.

RELATED: SNL' pokes fun Senator Susan Collins' Kavanaugh vote

She said she believed Kavanaugh's accuser Dr. Ford was sexually assaulted, but claimed their was not enough evidence to prove Kavanaugh was the assailant.

With millions pouring into a national campaign to unseat her in 202, Collins insisted she 'will not be intimidated.' Read More

