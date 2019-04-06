PORTLAND, Maine — Perhaps one of the most recognizable faces from one the United States' most tragic events, David Hogg, a student who survived the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Shooting in Parkland, Florida, will be in Augusta and Portland Tuesday speaking with Maine legislators and students.

Hogg is scheduled to be at the Maine State House in the afternoon meeting with legislators about gun reform and LD 1312, Maine's proposed "Red flag" bill.

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to the Sportsmen’s Alliance of Maine on Hogg's appearance. The group advocates for hunters, anglers, trappers, and gun owners, and conservation of wildlife resources, throughout the state, according to its website.

"We are compassionate for the survivors but disagree with their solutions," said executive director David Trahan.

Trahan says they are more focused, right now, on a separate piece of legislation, LD 1811, they think it can help and people could come together in a bipartisan effort.

"An Act To Enhance Personal and Public Safety by Requiring Evaluations of and Judicial Hearings for Persons in Protective Custody Regarding Risk of Harm and Restricting Access to Dangerous Weapons" is expected to be discussed during a Public Hearing for the Committee on Judiciary, Wednesday, June 5, at 1 p.m., in Room 438 at the Maine State House.

Students from Maine chapters of March For Our Lives are expected to join Hogg during his visit, before continuing his nine-stop high school tour across the country, which will stop at Casco Bay High School in Portland at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The town hall-style gathering is designed to empower students and voice community changes.

Since last spring, March For Our Lives’ organizers say they have been to hundreds of communities to call for an end to gun violence.