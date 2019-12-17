WASHINGTON — The Trump administration says people will get more time to sign up for “Obamacare” health insurance following a spate of computer glitches over the weekend.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says the new HealthCare.gov deadline is 3 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday.

Coverage takes effect Jan. 1.

The problems with HealthCare.gov happened Sunday, which was the original sign-up deadline. The last day is always the busiest, with hundreds of thousands of people going online or trying to reach the call center.

The administration said more than a half-million customers still managed to sign up Sunday.