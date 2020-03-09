NRA endorses Crafts in bid to unseat Golden

The National Rifle Association-Political Victory Fund endorsed Dale Crafts for Congress and gave him an "A+" grade on his record on Second Amendment issues.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The National Rifle Association-Political Victory Fund (NRA-PVF) endorsed Republican Dale Crafts on Thursday and gave him an “A+” grade on his record on Second Amendment issues.

Crafts is the Republican nominee for Maine’s Second Congressional District who’s looking to unseat Democratic incumbent Jared Golden in the upcoming General Election. Crafts is a fervent Trump supporter and longtime Second Amendment rights advocate.

“When it comes to our 2 nd amendment [sic] rights, I do not just talk the talk. During my time on the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee and as a Board Member for the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine, I have led the effort to ensure all Mainers have the right to bear arms for personal protection, sport, recreation, and collection,” Crafts said in a statement.

As the only business owner in the race, I understand the importance of lowering taxes. As a member of the Maine State House of Representatives I constantly fought for the gun rights of all Mainers. https://t.co/LvxMumIsLm — Dale Crafts (@DaleCraftsME) October 10, 2019

The gun rights political action committee, which says it’s a non-partisan group, grades candidates based on their record with Second Amendment issues, rather than their party affiliation. An A+ grade means, “A legislator with not only an excellent voting record on all critical NRA issues, but who has also made a vigorous effort to promote and defend the Second Amendment,” the NRA-PVF explains.

The NRA-PVF gave Crafts’ opponent a “B” grade. In Maine’s other Congressional race for the First District, incumbent Chellie Pingree was given an “F” while her Republican opponent Jay Allen has yet to be given a grade.

In the Senate race, Republican incumbent Susan Collins also was given a “B” while her Democratic opponent Sara Gideon has an “F.”