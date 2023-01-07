NC Rep. Richard Hudson seen restraining colleague from confronting Matt Gaetz at speaker vote

At one point, Rep. Mike Rogers, while shouting, got closer to Gaetz before Hudson physically pulled him back.

WASHINGTON — North Carolina Rep. Richard Hudson stopped things from escalating after a tense vote on the U.S. House floor late Friday night between Florida Republican Matt Gaetz and Alabama Republican Mike Rogers.

When newly-elected speaker Kevin McCarthy fell one vote short on the 14th ballot, the chamber became raucous and unruly, with frustration surfacing at the end of a contentious week on Capitol Hill.

Tensions run high on House floor



McCarthy strode to the back of the chamber to confront Gaetz, sitting with Lauren Boebert and others. The atmosphere grew rigid as fingers were pointed and words exchanged.

At one point, Rogers, while shouting, got closer to Gaetz before Hudson physically pulled him back.

