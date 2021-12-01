NH town hall locked down after threats over police chief

David Ellis, chief of police in Troy, N.H., attended the riot in Washington, D.C. last week, the Union Leader reports.

TROY, New Hampshire — A New Hampshire town locked the doors of its town hall Monday after officials received threats from people outraged that the town's police chief attended the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C.

Richard Thackston, chairman of the Troy board of selectmen, said threats were made by email and voicemail to execute town officials after it became public that Police Chief David Ellis attended the event, The Union Leader reports.

Only people with scheduled appointments are being allowed into the building.

The paper reports that Ellis displayed Trump campaign signs in his office in 2020 until officials told him to remove them.

Troy is locking down its town hall after anonymous threats came in over the weekend from people angry that Police Chief David Ellis attended last week’s protest in Washington.https://t.co/ylWRnHWqlT pic.twitter.com/pEMII70oCA — UnionLeader.com (@UnionLeader) January 12, 2021

Ellis has said he is opposed to the violence, the Union Leader reports, and reportedly did not take part in the violence at the Capitol.