AUGUSTA, Maine — Legislative Council has approved a bill proposed by Rep. Seth Berry, House chair of the Legislature’s Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee, to reform unfair cable company billing practices.

LR 3110 will clarify Maine law to ensure that cable providers must pro-rate charges when a customer disconnects service. This means it will head to the full Legislature for their consideration when they return in January.

This bill was by the Legislative Council with a vote of 9-1.

Berry introduced the legislation after one cable company caused controversy by ending its policy of pro-rating its monthly charges when service is canceled.

“If your cable service is canceled for any reason, you should be billed only for the days you use the service, not for the rest of the month,” Berry said. “This is a question of basic fairness, and if the large cable companies aren’t able to provide that on their own, then it’s time for the Legislature to step in and defend Maine customers.”