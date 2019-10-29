LEWISTON, Maine — Election day November 5, will be the first to use the new relaxed law that allows people who are not registered with either of the major political parties to work as election clerks.

Public law #64, An Act To Amend the Laws Governing the Political Party Representation of Election Clerks, says everyone who works as an election clerk must be a registered voter, but they no longer have to be a registered Democrat or Republican.

That being said, there must still be a balance in party representation among workers. In other words, for every registered Republican working at a polling location, there must be a registered Democrat working there as well.

All people working at a town or city's election site must also be a resident of the town or city where they are working.

While the law change allows for more people to participate as election workers, there is still concern about having enough people to work on Election Day.

In Lewiston, City Clerk Kathy Montejo says the city is still looking for Election clerks to work on Tuesday, November 5.

"I think every community is always looking for citizens to help work at the polls," says Montejo. "I think all communities are looking to hire year-round and Lewiston is no different."

Montejo says the polling worker generally really enjoy the work.

"It's a really great community day and event. Folks love the social aspect of working at the polls. Certainly, they enjoy helping their fellow residents and neighbors in the democratic process. It's a great opportunity to see former neighbors and former coworkers."

Election managers and clerks are paid for their work.

You can visit your local city or town hall to apply to be a polling worker.

RELATED: What's on your ballot? What you need to know about Maine's 2019 election

RELATED: Elizabeth Warren brings campaign back to New Hampshire