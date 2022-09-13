New Hampshire senate primary seen as test of Republican Party's future

Staunchly conservative Don Bolduc is competing in a crowded field that includes Chuck Morse, the more moderate president of the state Senate.

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — A staunchly conservative retired Army general is vying for the chance to take on Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire in a contest several Republicans hoped would be among their best chances to flip a Senate seat this year, NBC 10 Boston reports.

But the prospect of Don Bolduc winning today’s GOP Senate primary has dampened those ambitions. In a state that President Joe Biden carried by more than seven percentage points, Bolduc has campaigned on a platform that includes lies that Donald Trump won the 2020 election and conspiracy theories about vaccines.

That underscores the sense of disappointment among some national Republicans that Gov. Chris Sununu, a popular moderate who likely could have posed more of a threat to Hassan, chose instead to run for reelection. The GOP is grappling with the possibility of again nominating a candidate who is popular with the party’s base but struggles to broaden support ahead of the general election in November.

