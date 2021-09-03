New Hampshire Gov. Sununu in hospital, still feeling flu-like symptoms

Sununu said Wednesday he tested negative for COVID-19, hours after his office said he wasn’t feeling well.

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was in the hospital on Friday, still feeling flu-like symptoms and days after he tested negative for COVID-19 three times, his chief of staff said.

“Governor Sununu is being evaluated by Portsmouth Hospital this morning as a precautionary measure to determine the cause of the flu-like symptoms he has been experiencing this week,” Chief of Staff Jayne Millerick said in a statement. “More information will be shared as it becomes available.”

“I woke up with symptoms similar to COVID and out of an abundance of caution I took two rapid antigen tests, which came back negative, and then followed up with a PCR test, which confirmed the negative,” Sununu had said. “I am going to rest up, and look forward to getting back to the State House soon!”

Sununu is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. He received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on April 10.