MANCHESTER, N.H. — Tuesday's Democratic presidential primary in New Hampshire feels as though it now has added importance, particularly with the confusion and uncertainty surrounding the results of the Iowa caucus.

Unusual Circumstances in Iowa

With 100 percent of Iowa precincts reported, NBC News results showed former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg (26.2%) and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (26.1%) practically tied.

With that said, however, the caucus results aren't necessarily final. Tom Perez, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, has called for a “recanvass” of the results. In response, the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) issued a statement that didn't directly respond to Perez's call for a recanvass but said if any presidential campaign requested one, the IDP is prepared.

Regardless of whether or not a recanvass of the Iowa results occurs, a victory in New Hampshire would give a candidate the definitive night-of/morning-after victory headline that neither Buttigieg or Sanders benefited from in Iowa.

Friday, Feb. 7: New Hampshire debate Friday becomes vital for some candidates

Friday is debate night in New Hampshire for the seven strongest Democratic presidential contenders. It could be the fiercest debate of the 2020 primary season as two candidates have become the early front runners after Monday's Iowa caucuses and others are being forced to cut campaign spending.

Sanders and Buttigieg will be joined on stage by Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, former Vice President Joe Biden, billionaire Tom Steyer and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Thursday, Feb. 6: Why New Hampshire?

New Hampshire's First in the Nation status has been threatened many times. But the chaos in Iowa, and the renewed questions about whether this state accurately represents the nation, are casting new doubts about the future.



"Our position has always been threatened," N.H. Secretary of State Bill Gardner said. "This is no different than all the years I've been here."



And he would know. This is the eleventh presidential primary he has overseen.

Many times over those years, other states have tried and failed to leapfrog N.H. for first in the nation status.



"I can't predict the future," Gardner said. "But we have been challenged pretty severely, and we've always had the will to maintain this tradition."

Wednesday, Feb. 5 : Some voters decided, some not, as candidates swarm New Hampshire

There are certainly policy-related concerns weighing on Democratic voters' minds, but there's also the concern of which candidates could defeat President Donald Trump if they were to win the nomination.

“(I want) a candidate who can beat Trump, and can have the experience to hit the ground running and get some things done,” Karen Parry, a Dover resident, said.

NEWS CENTER Maine also spoke with Democratic voters Wednesday who said they feel many candidates have certain strengths and certain weaknesses, which makes it tough to choose.

“I like Pete, I’m not sure he’s gonna bring in the black vote," Lori Witham, a Dover resident, said. “Biden I’m not sure he brings in the young vote. They all have something good."

“And weaknesses," Witham's friend, Alandra Hoffman, said. “There isn’t one that you say 'that’s the one.'”

NEWS CENTER Maine will continue to update this story with new information as Tuesday's New Hampshire primary approaches.