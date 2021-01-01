New England politicians release statements after Congress overrides Trump's veto of defense bill

Maine Senators Angus King and Susan Collins, as well as New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan are reacting to the news

MAINE, USA — Maine politicians are releasing statements Friday after Congress overrode President Donald Trump's veto of a defense policy bill, a first by lawmakers since he took office nearly four years ago.

In an extraordinary New Year's Day session, the Republican-controlled Senate easily turned aside the veto, dismissing Trump's objections to the $740 billion bill and handing him a stinging rebuke just weeks before his term ends.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins for Maine:

“I voted to override the President’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act.

“For the past six decades, Congress has come together in a bipartisan way to craft this annual legislation that strengthens the defense of our nation and helps keep Americans safe.

“This bill supports our brave military men and women in uniform—including a three percent pay raise for our troops—sets policy for our nation’s military and critical national defense priorities, and contains significant cyber security provisions that would help thwart future cyber attacks. It also contains substantial provisions targeted at responding to increasing aggression from the Chinese Communist Party.

“In addition, there are numerous provisions important to our state in the bill, including support for the Maine National Guard as well as the jobs of the hardworking Mainers who make invaluable contributions to our national security, such as those at BIW, PNSY, Pratt & Whitney, DFAS Limestone, and Naval Support Activity Cutler.

“I am pleased that the NDAA is now law and that Congress has once again fulfilled one of its most important responsibilities.”

U.S. Sen. Angus King for Maine:

“As it has for generations, Congress worked on a strongly bipartisan basis to craft this year’s NDAA, which will strengthen our national security, improve pay and care for our servicemembers, and support jobs across Maine, including shipbuilding priorities at Bath Iron Works and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard,” King said. “In a Congress far too often marked by divisiveness, both Houses came together to advance this bill with overwhelming bipartisan majorities. Today, we’ve completed our work, and overridden the President’s misguided veto to enact a bill that will make important steps to keep Americans safe.

“I’m particularly proud of the work done by this bill to improve our nation’s cybersecurity posture. This year’s NDAA includes 27 provisions proposed by the Cyberspace Solarium Commission, which will create new cyberdefenses aimed at preventing incursions into or attacks on American networks, while also encouraging the government to craft a thoughtful deterrence strategy that gives our adversaries pause before attempting to harm us. I look forward to continuing to work with the CSC team, my Senate colleagues, and the incoming Biden Administration to improve our nation’s cyber capabilities.”

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan for New Hampshire: