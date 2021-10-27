New Maine capitol police chief sworn in

After a thorough search, a new capitol police chief has been selected and sworn in by Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck

AUGUSTA, Maine — Editor's note: The above video aired April 30, 2021.

The Maine Department of Public Safety swore in its new capitol police chief Wednesday morning.

Chief Matthew Clancy comes to Maine as a 33-year police veteran, including 19 total years as a police chief in Plympton, MA and Duxbury, MA.

Clancy will replace former Capitol Police chief Russell Gauvin who retired following an investigation into his politically charged social media posts. Some of those posts included comments about President Biden, police and their use of force, COVID-19 and the effectiveness of masks.

"I really am thrilled and excited to have the opportunity to now call Maine home," Clancy said in his first press conference as capitol police chief.

Chief Matthew Clancy is officially the chief of the Capitol Police Department #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/rtos9zQXkL — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) October 27, 2021

Public safety commissioner Michael Sauschuck said during Wednesday's press conference this gives the capitol police department a chance to move forward instead of dwelling on what happened 9 months ago, and the spotlight can help people understand what the Capitol Police Department does.

"They are a modern and active police department that works on behalf of a very unique and dynamic constituency," Sauschuck said.

Chief Clancy said he is looking forward to a different kind of role than he has ever had before, working to keep those inside the Capitol and Cross Building safe instead of patrolling an entire city or town.

"The focus can be narrower but no less important or challenging," he said. "[I'm] really looking forward to that challenge and I think it's going to provide me the opportunity to really focus on the mission of just keeping this building safe, inviting and to allow everyone to participate."

Clancy officially started at the Capitol Police Department on October 18.