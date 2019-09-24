BRUNSWICK, Maine — Are you registered to vote yet? Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, a day for advocates to raise awareness of the importance of exercising your civic duty.

In Maine college students are getting the reminder at Bowdoin College in Brunswick. Bowdoin Votes is a nonpartisan initiative group with the goal of helping students remember to register. They are at the Bowdoin College campus Tuesday helping students realize how easy and important it is to vote.

Mainers can register up until or on Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 5, in person. The mail voter registration deadline is 21 days before Election Day.

Register to vote, get absentee ballots and learn more about Ranked Choice Voting in Maine here.

According to the National Voter Registration, 60% of voters are never asked to register. National Voter Registration Day is all about changing that. The day started in 2012 and is held on the fourth Tuesday of every September.

In 2018 over 800,000 voters used National Voter Registration Day to register to vote across all 50 states, according to the National Voter Registration organization.

