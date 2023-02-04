York County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina takes shot at flying balloon

“Yes, there are reports that the Chinese balloon is flying over our area at the moment. It’s flying at 60,000+ feet. Don’t try to shoot it!!"

YORK COUNTY, Maine — As people across the United States have been watching with anticipation as a balloon from China suspected of "surveillance" by the U.S. government flies over the Eastern United States.

The York County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina is using a little humor to soften the seriousness of the situation.

On Saturday, the department took a shot at the balloon by posting about it on its Facebook page:

“Yes, there are reports that the Chinese balloon is flying over our area at the moment. It’s flying at 60,000+ feet. Don’t try to shoot it!! Your rifle rounds WILL NOT reach it. Be responsible. What goes up will come down, including your bullets,” the York County Sheriff's Office Facebook post states.

“That’s no moon.” Yes, there are reports that the Chinese balloon is flying over our area at the moment. It’s flying at... Posted by York County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, February 4, 2023

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, there have not been any confirmed sightings of the balloon flying over Maine. However, as of 2:20 p.m., the Biden administration reportedly issued plans to shoot down the balloon as it approaches the Atlantic coast, per NBC news.