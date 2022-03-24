William Cohen discusses war in Ukraine, friendship with late Madeline Albright

Cohen said there's a lot at stake as President Joe Biden meets with NATO allies on the war in Ukraine.

MAINE, USA — Since the war in Ukraine began a month ago, top Pentagon officials have been unable to talk with their counterparts in Russia — a situation that former Secretary of Defense William Cohen says is risky.

The Washington Post reported that current Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, have tried to set up calls with officials in Moscow who have refused to engage.

Cohen, the former Maine senator who led the Pentagon during the Clinton administration, told NEWS CENTER Maine this kind of communication is vital if a Russian missile goes astray into NATO territory.

"We have to be in communication with the Russians," Cohen said, "To make sure that there is no miscalculation about what we're doing or what they are doing. The last thing we want to have is a head-to-head confrontation, which we have avoided since the end of World War II. We don't want to have the 'super powers,' certainly powers with nuclear weapons that we have, suddenly making a mistake, misinterpreting the actions or the statements of one side or the other. That is a prescription for catastrophic disaster for the world."

Cohen said there's a lot at stake as President Joe Biden meets with NATO allies on the war in Ukraine, as he works to keep the alliance united against Russia's invasion.

It's something he said won't be easy.

"We haven't yet seen the depths of the economic harm that we will suffer as well. Because imposing sanctions on the Russians, it doesn't just affect Russia. It affects the world economy."

He added Russian President Vladimir Putin "is betting that the west will cave before he does, that he will survive the sanctions," and that the west "will let this happen without any serious repercussions to Russia. But he's wrong on that."

Cohen told NEWS CENTER Maine that he would worry about three things Putin might do if he were in charge at the Pentagon today.

"Number one, cyber attacks, not only against Ukraine and the NATO allies, but here at home, that he would disrupt either our electrical grid, our communication systems that will affect travel, commerce, and energy supplies."

Second is the use of chemical weapons, which Putin has used before.

And third, the threat of a nuclear weapon that places the entire world at risk. At the start of the invasion, Putin said he was putting his nuclear forces on alert.

"Once you think about using nuclear weapons," Cohen said. "Then you're running the risk of going up the nuclear chain, so to speak. You start with so-called smaller weapons, with a lower yield, and that leads to a counter strike by us or others. And then you just start climbing the ladder up the chain to a global disaster. So we have to work to prevent that. I don't know whether Putin is making an idle threat, but we have to take it seriously."

Cohen also talked about his long friendship with the late Secretary of State Madeline Albright, saying, "She was an incredible leader and advocate for democracy and an adversary of fascism."

Cohen first worked with her in the U.S. Senate, and Albright was a top aide to then fellow Sen. Edmund Muskie, D-Maine.

Later, Cohen and Albright became part of President Bill Clinton's cabinet, he as Secretary of Defense, she as Secretary of State, part of the group known as "ABC," along with then-National Security Advisor Sandy Berger.

Cohen explained their working relationship, saying, "Normally, there is some kind of friction that exists between the State Department and the Defense Department. We made sure that we met one week at the Pentagon, another week at the State Department to have lunch together to make sure that there was no difference that we couldn't resolve before taking it to the President of the United States."

Cohen called Albright's death "a terrible loss for the country. She was a refugee herself. Her parents were on the move to escape Hitler and came to this country. And she rose to the highest levels, the first woman secretary of state, a great leader. And I'm going to miss her terribly."