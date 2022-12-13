What the Respect for Marriage Act means to Mainers

Mnemosyne and Sam Knight have been married for about three years and say President Biden codifying same sex marriage is just the start.

PORTLAND, Maine — Mnemosyne and Sam Knight may be relative newlyweds after getting married in June 2019, but their love story dates back to their days at Marlboro College in Vermont. They now have two kids and live in Portland and say they feel safe here, but there's still work to be done.

"My marriage is now protected against the country, but it's still legal to discriminate against me," Mnemosyne said.

The couple has moved around a lot before settling here in Maine

"One of the reasons we moved to Maine from Florida, I think, is important to say, is that it was when we were looking at the future of our family, there were always risks. They're much more realized now, but in Florida especially, there were risks everything could just go away," Sam said.

Same-sex marriage had been legal nationwide for a few years by the time they got married.

"It felt so surreal to be able to say, 'This is my wife.' That's wild. It's not something we grew up ever thinking would ever happen," Mnemosyne said.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed a bill protecting interracial and same-sex marriages which comes as welcome news for couples like Sam and Mnemosyne.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, was there to witness the signing ceremony and was thanked by the president.

"Thank you, Susan Collins, who did not rest until this bill was done," Biden said.

"This is an historic day. It is historic not only for same-sex couples and interracial couples to have the validity of their marriages affirmed," Collins told NEWS CENTER Maine Tuesday morning.

Mnemosyne and Sam said this is just the start and said they will continue to fight for LGBTQ+ rights.