WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Maine Senators Susan Collins and Angus King are set to announce Tuesday where they will come down on the final vote in President Trump's impeachment trial.

Collins, a Republican, has yet to reveal whether she believes Trump is guilty.

Trump is charged with abuse of power and obstructing justice for allegedly withholding millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into his political rival former Vice President Joe Biden.

"I haven't heard final arguments yet," Collins told NEWS CENTER Maine in an interview over the weekend. "I've started drafting parts of a speech, but I have not reached a final conclusion."

Collins is expected to make that speech on the Senate floor Tuesday afternoon.

As the state's senior Senator, Collins is facing a lot of pressure. She is facing what is expected to be one of her toughest races for reelection yet.

Collins angered both Republicans and Democrats in voting in favor of a motion to allow witnesses and evidence in the trial last week. That motion ultimately failed.

Democrats criticized Collins for not fighting harder to ensure witnesses, like Bolton, were able to testify.

"Obviously Republicans and Maine are not happy about my vote for witnesses. They’re not happy at all because they felt that the House did a very poor job of putting together a record and I should not help to 'fix' the flaws in the House record," she said.

Independent Sen. King is scheduled to speak before the Senate shortly after 5 p.m.

He has been very outspoken throughout the last three weeks of the impeachment trial, specifically when it comes to Bolton's claims.

"I will likely vote guilty," King first told NEWS CENTER Maine last week. "That's how the facts appear to me."

Senators are expected to vote at 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

