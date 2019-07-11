MANCHESTER, N.H. — Vice President Mike Pence is in Manchester, New Hampshire today

Pence will be speaking at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College. The Vice President is speaking after filing paperwork to get President Donald Trump on the New Hampshire ballot for their primary.

Pence is speaking as the latest installment of "Politics & Eggs." The Politics & Eggs series is a forum for presidential candidates, political leaders, and other political analysts and commentators as they visit New Hampshire, home of the nation's first presidential primaries.

The series is a joint initiative of The New England Council and the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College.

In recent months, the have hosted U.S. Senators Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, and Amy Klobuchar; U.S. Representatives Tulsi Gabbard, Tim Ryan, and Seth Moulton; former HUD Secretary Julian Castro; South Bend, IN, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former U.S. Representative John Delaney; Gov. Steve Bullock; former Governor William Weld; and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.