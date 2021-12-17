USDA Maine Farm Service Agency director is appointed

The Biden administration announced Friday that Sherry Hamel has been appointed executive director of the USDA’s Maine Farm Service Agency.

MAINE, Maine — A U.S. Department of Agriculture worker with 29 years of experience in Maine has been tapped to guide federal farm policy and oversee agricultural operations in the state.

Each state executive director works with a state committee to administer FSA programs.

They assist farmers seeking loans and other financial assistance, and provide support for operating costs, emergencies, and other financial needs.