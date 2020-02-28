The election is coming. Here's what Mainers care about ahead of the 2020 race

The ambitious plans for health care, tuition-free college, and eliminating student loan debt require money, clearly. Candidates have put the pressure on Sanders in recent debates to explain where he plans to get the money specifically for his Medicare for All plan.

Sanders recently released a plan that outlines revenue totals of about $17.5 trillion, however he’s previously estimated his Medicare for All plan would cost around $30 trillion over 10 years. He has not been able to say how that revenue gap would be filled.

His main argument is how much the plan would save Americans money and prevent unnecessary deaths. In his plan, Sanders cites a Yale University study that says Medicare for All would save approximately $5 trillion.

All Democratic candidates have a tax plan that would raise taxes on the wealthy, but they vary.

Sanders has a proposal for a wealth tax that would raise $4.35 trillion over 10 years; he has repeatedly said “billionaires should not exist” and his plan would call for an up to 8% annual tax on wealth over $16 million (for individuals) and $32 million (for married couples). According to analysis from University of California, Berkeley professors, this tax would raise $4.35 trillion over 10 years.

Warren also proposes a wealth tax: her “Ultra-Millionaire (2 Cent) Tax” plan calls for a 2% annual tax on assets over $50 million. “A small tax on the great fortunes of more than $50 million can bring in nearly $4 trillion to rebuild America’s middle class,” the Warren campaign website says.

Bloomberg certainly qualifies as one of the people who would be taxed higher under Sanders’ and Warren’s plans. According to Forbes, Bloomberg is worth an estimated $61 billion.

Bloomberg’s plan would maintain Trump’s 21% corporate tax rate—which was lowered under the Trump administration from 35%—saving Bloomberg’s company roughly $550 million last year. Sanders, Buttigieg, Warren, and Steyer would return the rate to 35%, according to The Washington Post. Biden and Klobuchar would put it somewhere between 21 and 35%, and Gabbard’s stance is unclear.

Klobuchar, Biden, and Buttigieg have more moderate tax proposals than Sanders and Warren, but still plan to raise taxes on the rich.

White House officials say Trump said he will release his “Tax Cuts 2.0” tax plan in September.

When it comes to the economy in general, policies get much more detailed, but all the candidates agree that strengthening the middle class is important. To do that, they all support raising the minimum wage to $15/hour.

Each candidate’s plan for the economy:

Buttigieg: The basis of his plan to strengthen the middle class is to lower costs for families, which includes housing, child care, college, health care, and prescription drug costs. His plan would also raise incomes, which includes expanding the earned income tax credit, ensuring access to paid sick and medical leave, and equal pay for women and people of color, and investments in workforce development and job growth among a slew of other plans. Read Buttigieg’s full economic agenda.

Biden: Biden also believes in rebuilding the middle class, saying “We need to rebuild the middle class, and this time make sure everybody comes along — regardless of race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, or disability.” He lists five major policies to do that: raise the minimum wage, stop overtime loopholes, protect worker’s rights to form unions and collectively bargain, stand up to wage suppression, and put an end to unnecessary occupational licensing requirements.

Sanders: Sanders’ “Workplace Democracy” plan focuses on unions; he says “It was the trade union movement that built the middle class in this country, and it is the trade union movement that is going to rebuild the middle class in America once again.” His other economic plans include: housing for all; expanding social security; free child care and pre-K for all; eliminating medical debt; reinvest in public education; fair banking for all; high-speed internet for all; income inequality tax plan; revitalizing rural America; Wall Street reform; jobs for all; fair trade; and corporate accountability and democracy.

Warren: She ‘has a plan for that’ as her campaign slogan goes, and for the economy, Warren has many: Boost small businesses; Defend and create jobs; Real corporate profits tax; 10.6 million green jobs; End Wall Street’s stranglehold on the economy; New farm economy; Cancel student loan debt; Invest in rural America; Restore America’s promise to Latinos; Paid family and medical leave; Holding Wall Street Accountable; The coming economic crash, and how to stop it; Leading in green manufacturing; Empowering workers through accountable capitalism; A new approach to trade.

Klobuchar: Klobuchar says a strong economy policy calls for affordable education, wage increases, affordable health care, ensuring a secure retirement, investing in infrastructure, creating jobs, focusing on economic justice, and responsible budgeting.

Gabbard: Gabbard’s economic plan focuses on Wall Street and banks. “Millions of Americans have struggled since the 2008 Recession, but Wall Street hasn’t. The banks that were too big to fail then are even bigger today,” the Gabbard campaign website says.

Steyer: Steyer has a “people-powered” plan for the economy. The plan proposes major structural reform “so corporate lobbyists and special interests no longer control our democracy.” Read Steyer’s full economic agenda.

Bloomberg: His “all-in economy” agenda would seek to “strengthen the middle class, invest in education, create good-paying jobs in renewable energy and other industries with a bright future, and open the door of opportunity to every American.” The Bloomberg campaign website says the plan would: invest in local communities to create future jobs, modernize education and training, increase the minimum wage to $15/hour, enhance worker rights and benefits, support entrepreneurship, and better connect rural communities to growth centers. Read Bloomberg’s full plan.

The Maine primary is March 3. Super Tuesday account for 34% of the delegates up for grabs leading up to the Democratic National Convention this July in Milwaukee, Wisc. Maine offers up 24 delegates—compared to the likes of California with 415 and Texas with 228. A candidate needs to cross the 1,991 delegate threshold to get the party nomination at the Convention.

