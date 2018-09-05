WASHINGTON (AP) — Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine says he will vote against President Donald Trump's nominee for CIA director.

King said Wednesday that Gina Haspel is an experienced and respected intelligence officer. But he says he must also weigh issues regarding her role in the CIA's now-defunct harsh interrogation program and the destruction of videotapes showing some interrogation sessions.

King says that the CIA, under acting director Haspel's leadership, has been slow to disclose information about her career.

My statement on the nomination of Gina Haspel: pic.twitter.com/6WoXs39qs3 — Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) May 9, 2018

He also complained that some of her responses during Wednesday's confirmation hearing were "narrowly crafted and evasive."

King says a vote for Haspel would, in essence, be a condoning of the destruction of the tapes, which occurred when Congress was starting to look into the interrogation program.

King caucuses with the Democrats.

