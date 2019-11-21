WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Senator Susan Collins, along with seven other senators, met with President Trump Thursday afternoon for lunch but Collins says she is not going to discuss the details of what the President said.

Collins who is up for re-election in 2020, said President Trump "made a few brief comments at the beginning. He did not ask anything of anyone. There was no procedure discussed."

Collins office says the Republican Senator brought up trade issues including the impact of the tariffs on Maine’s lobster industry.

Among other topics discussed at the lunch, Sen. Collins said was legislation to address the high cost of prescription drugs, potential FDA regulations of vaping products and e-cigarettes, and the government funding bills. Collins said she brought up the increase in the cost of insulin.

"During the meeting, both Senator Grassley and I urged the President to support a number of bills we’ve written that would help lower the skyrocketing cost of prescription drugs," Collins said.

The lunch was one in a long series of Thursday lunches with Republican senators that have been going on for many weeks in Washington Collins said.

Collins has not commented publicly on impeachment, but she did criticize the president for asking China to investigate the Bidens, saying it was “completely inappropriate.”

