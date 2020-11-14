Second 'stop the steal' rally in Augusta

For the second week in a row, a 'stop the steal rally' was held in state capitols across the nation.

AUGUSTA, Maine — People gathered at state capitols across the nation for the second "stop the steal" rally, including here in Augusta.

The event was in Augusta Saturday afternoon but some supporters of President Donald Trump started their day in Lisbon.

That's where they decorated cars and drove to Augusta waving their flags together.

Demonstrators say these rallies are to show President Trump that they support him, and support a fair election.

"Basically to stop corruption," Lewiston resident Amanda Libbey said. "And to protest the fake ballots and recount," event organizer Renee Roy added.

"It's my personal belief in my gut," Libbey said about why she supports the President. "I've always trusted my gut. I've loved Trump from the beginning he's not afraid to stand up for what he believes in."