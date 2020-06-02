MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire primary events are in full swing, but Democratic presidential candidate Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is already looking ahead to Super Tuesday.

On Thursday, the Sanders campaign announced it will ramp up staffing and ad spending in Super Tuesday states following a $25 million fundraising haul in January.

The campaign says it will put $5.5 million towards television and digital advertising in eight new states—Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah—and will expand investments already made in Texas and California.

Missing from that list is Maine, which is included in Super Tuesday on March 3. NEWS CENTER Maine has reached out to the Sanders campaign in response to this.

The campaign says Sanders’ January was his best fundraising month to date, with more than 1.3 million donations from more than 648,000 people, and 219,000 new donors gave in January. The average donation was $18.72.

Since Sanders launched his campaign in February of 2019, he’s raised $121 million; he spent $50 million during the final three months of 2019 and finished the year with $18.2 million in cash on hand.

