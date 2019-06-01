WASHINGTON, D.C., DC — Sen. Susan Collins appeared on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday morning and told host Chuck Todd that she thinks government shutdowns are never a solution.

"Government shutdowns are never good policy," said Sen. Collins. "We've had it in Obama Administration and the Trump Administration. We should always get the appropriations bill signed into law before the start of the fiscal year so that neither side can use the threat of a shutdown as a political weapon."

Collins suggested that the entire government does not need to be shutdown while negotiations are underway. She mentioned Agriculture, Transportation, Housing and Interior as some of the departments that can reopen while the two sides hash out differences.

President Trump's border wall campaign promise is one of the primary reasons for the stalemate. The President is requesting $5 billion to build it, but the design and materials continue to change.

Sen. Collins told Todd she found the debate of what the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border was constructed of was 'rather bizarre.' However, she says we do need to strengthen our borders.

"We need to look at more than just some physical barriers, we need to look at more border patrol agents, technology and other means as well," said Collins.

Sen. Collins said she is proud of her service to the people of Maine and she intends to seek re-election in 2020. She mentioned on MTP that the decision to run now is premature and will most likely make a decision by the end of the year.