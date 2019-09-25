PORTLAND, Maine — Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House of Representatives is launching a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. An inquiry, is just the first step in the long impeachment process. This comes after President Trump is accused of putting pressure on the President of Ukraine, to investigate Joe Biden's son.

What does impeachment mean, and what are the steps?

It means, lawmakers will investigate which, if any, "high crimes and misdemeanors" President Trump committed. Then, the house of representatives must authorize the investigation. The entire house must then vote on articles of impeachment. It would then move over to the senate and a public trial would be held on the senate floor. It takes two-thirds majority in the senate, which is usually 67 senators to convict a president.

President Trump joins an exclusive group of people who have faced a formal impeachment inquiry. Only two U.S. Presidents have been impeached by the House of Representatives.

One was President Andrew Johnson in 1868, with eleven articles of impeachment. This was for trying to fire secretary of war, Edwin Stanton, without the approval of the senate. Though articles of impeachment were approved by the house, the senate acquitted him.

President Bill Clinton faced charges of lying under oath and obstruction of justice, in regards to sexual relations with a white house intern. Again, the house approved the articles of impeachment, but the senate failed to convict him.

In 1974 Richard Nixon faced impeachment after the Watergate scandal. It was for obstruction of justice, abuse of power and contempt of congress. But the inquiry was never completed. Nixon resigned before the house could vote on articles of impeachment, and a public trial on the senate floor was held. Only eight people have been convicted after senate impeachment trials. All were federal judges.