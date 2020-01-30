NEWS CENTER Maine is heading to New Hampshire to bring our audience team coverage of the first primary in the 2020 Presidential Election race.

Your voice matters. We want to know which issues matter to you.

Please fill out this short survey to tell us which issues are the most and least important to you. You will also be prompted to leave a question for a candidate.

Further questions, comments or concerns you’d like to share with our political team? Email us at voiceofthevoter@newscentermaine.com.

For real-time NH primary coverage, follow @newscentermaine, @hannah_dineen, and @PatCallaghan6 on Twitter.

RELATED: Who is running for president in 2020?

RELATED: Maine Sec. of State says Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg mailed Mainers inaccurate voter information

RELATED: Trump announces rally in New Hampshire on eve of state's primary

RELATED: Early primary voting already underway in some states