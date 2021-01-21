Talk Nerdy to Me: The Paris Agreement and Ted Cruz

Less than a day after the United States rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement, Senator Ted Cruz voiced some concerns about the move.

"By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh," said Cruz. "This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans."

But the facts indicate this statement is inaccurate as it pertains to the economic impacts of the non-binding agreement. Coal, in particular, has become a very small part of the United States' energy consumption and an even smaller part of the modern economy.

According to a 2018 Environmental Defense Fund study, solar and wind energy jobs outnumber coal and gas jobs in 30 states, including Maine. The report also says the government could buy out every coal worker for life and still be ahead against mitigation costs for climate change.

Keith Carson has more on why this argument is a straw man and how renewable energy is leading the way into the future regardless of whether or not America is involved in the international agreement.