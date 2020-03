The race for the Democratic nomination is on. Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina hold key early state contests in February, paving the way for a slew of states to vote on Tuesday, March 3. Campaigns often find that these early primaries are make-or-break, with candidates finishing in the top tier racking up momentum, and, more important, delegates.

NBC News’ Decision Desk is the source for election night results, including winner projections and delegate allocations.

