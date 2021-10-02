Maine's top federal prosecutor among those asked to resign

U.S. Attorney Halsey Frank has been asked to resign at the end of the month. It’s fairly customary for U.S. attorneys to leave their positions after a new president.

Maine’s top federal prosecutor is among those being asked to resign by month’s end by the Biden administration.

U.S. Attorney Halsey Frank confirmed to the Portland Press Herald that he has been asked to step down effective Feb. 28.

He was appointed four years ago at the start of the Trump administration.

It’s fairly customary for U.S. attorneys to leave their positions after a new president is in office, but the departures are not automatic.