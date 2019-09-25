WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Maine's delegation is responding to Tuesday's announcement by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that the House of Representatives will launch a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump over allegations that he pressured the leader of Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's family.

Maine senior Senator Susan Collins, a Republican, is avoiding making a judgment on the impeachment inquiry as of yet, saying in a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine that the Senate could be called upon to have an impeachment trial and therefore she thinks it would not be appropriate to comment.

"The Constitutional role of a Senator during an impeachment trial includes serving as a juror. As such, at this point, it is not appropriate for a Senator to comment on the merits of the House inquiry or to prejudge its outcome. Therefore, I will not be commenting on the House proceedings." - Sen. Susan Collins

Senator Angus King (I-Maine) is supporting the investigation. In a statement, he said, "We cannot allow any president to subvert the highest office in the land in order to increase his or her chances of keeping it."

RELATED: House to launch impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump

“If the accusations of the President’s misconduct are true, as he himself has confirmed – if he has sought to use his position to urge foreign governments to influence the elections that allow the American people to hold their leaders accountable – there can be no alternative. We cannot allow any president to subvert the highest office in the land in order to increase his or her chances of keeping it. For the sake of America’s legacy, and her future, we must be prepared to stand once again in defense of the Constitution and continue our ancestors’ pursuit of that ever-elusive ‘more perfect union’.” - Sen. Angus King

RELATED: Trump-Ukraine transcript coming as impeachment inquiry begins

Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) said Tuesday, Sept. 24, she fully supports the impeachment inquiry and she believes President Trump has already admitted to asking a foreign government to help his political campaign.

“President Trump has admitted that he asked a foreign government to help his political campaign. That is wrong. We, as Members of Congress, have a constitutional duty to hold the Executive branch accountable and uphold the law, especially when national security and the validity of our elections is at stake. I support Speaker Pelosi’s establishment of a formal impeachable inquiry into President Trump’s conduct. The integrity of our Republic rests on the action Congress takes now in the face of this unprecedented behavior by the President of the United States.” - Rep. Chellie Pingree

Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) is also supporting the inquiry saying in a statement that President Trump puts the interests of his own political gain ahead of the nation.

“The law is clear: the Acting Director of National Intelligence (ADNI) must forward the whistleblower’s complaint to both the House and Senate Intelligence Committees. Intelligence Committee members from both parties must have an opportunity to fully examine the information. The ADNI must also ensure that the whistleblower is protected against retaliation by the White House. This isn’t negotiable—it’s the law. The House of Representatives must take every action necessary to combat this administration’s stonewalling of the rule of law. Ensuring that the Intelligence Committees receive the full text of the whistleblower’s complaint is a necessary first step.” - Rep. Jared Golden.