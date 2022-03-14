Maine senators bring millions of federal dollars for community development

The Maine Department of Transportation is receiving almost $65M for 13 transportation projects, including the replacement of the Dover bridge in Dover-Foxcroft.

MAINE, Maine — Hundreds of millions of federal dollars are coming to Maine to support economic development and improve infrastructure.

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, announced last week the money allocated for projects in Maine earmarked in a new federal budget package.

Those improvements can happen thanks to millions of federal dollars to address many projects, including fixing deteriorating bridges.

"These bridge improvements will make a critical difference to, not just businesses in the area, but also to people coming up as tourists and others," Jack Clukey, town manager in Dover-Foxcroft, said.

The Dover bridge on Essex Street over the Piscataquis River in Dover-Foxcroft is 91 years old. The Maine Department of Transportation will get $7.2 million federal dollars from the Omnibus Funding Package to help replace it.

"[It's] nearly 100 years old. Bridges don't last forever. And so in order to make it safer and more reliable, this money is going to be critical," John Shea said.

Shea is the executive director for the Piscataquis County Economic Development Council.



According to the MDOT, about 2,000 vehicles cross over the Dover bridge every day.

"The MDOT has made us aware that it needs to be replaced, but it's not unsafe. It's just old, and it needs a significant amount of work," Clukey said.

Construction is expected to start in 2024.

Here is a link to more information on the replacement of the Dover bridge.



In addition to that bridge, MDOT is also receiving almost $58 million for 12 other transportation projects through congressional earmarks.



King helped secure $883,000 for Dover-Foxcroft to support the rehabilitation of the Lincoln Street bridge in the downtown area.

"It's a large granite structure underneath the road, so when you are driving down Lincoln Street, it's hard to even know that you are on a bridge because it's all underneath the road. But you can tell that the road surface is all cracked and deteriorated," Clukey said.

For a complete list of projects requested by Collins, click here.

For a complete list of projects requested by King, click here.