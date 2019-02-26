AUGUSTA, Maine — Several members of Maine's congressional delegation have spoken out against President Donald Trump's plan to declare a national emergency to build a wall along the Mexico border.

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says the declaration would "undermine the role of Congress and the appropriations process."

She says the move is "of dubious constitutionality," and it will almost certainly meet a court challenge.

Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King shared similar views, saying the plan would be "antithetical to our American system of government."

Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree went a step further, saying Trump's move would be an "abuse of power."

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says Trump plans to spend $8 billion on border barriers, far more than what Congress approved in a government funding bill.