Maine congressional leaders react to unsealing of Trump search warrant

MAINE, USA — A Florida judge unsealed the FBI search warrant for this week's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, and Maine's congressional leaders issued statements on the investigation.

The office of Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, released the following statement:

"As a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and Chairman of the Strategic Forces Subcommittee, Senator King has a heightened understanding of the national security significance of top secret, classified materials. He is monitoring this story closely and looking forward to hearing more details as they become known."

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, released the following statement:

"This initial disclosure, which was agreed to by both the Department of Justice and former President Trump, is a first step toward transparency to help the American people better understand the justification for the FBI's unprecedented action. Additional information is required since the unsealed warrant and property list have very few details about the types of documents that were seized. The Senate Intelligence Committee, which has oversight responsibility for intelligence actions, should contact the attorney general to request full access to the documents. Such a request is now being discussed among members of the committee on which I serve."

A spokesperson for Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, said the congressman didn't have a new comment on Friday's developments and shared a statement from earlier in the week:

"Politicians in both parties need to take a step back, maintain trust in the decision of law enforcement, and allow for any ongoing investigations to be completed before reaching any conclusions or making politicized assertions. These are unprecedented and trying times for our country, and we must remain committed to the rule of law and legal processes that protect our individual rights."

Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, tweeted, "Donald Trump is being investigated for mishandling the nation's most sensitive secrets and is now under investigation for espionage against the United States of America. This is deadly serious."

